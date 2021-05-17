Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Procter & Gamble's Debt?

As you can see below, Procter & Gamble had US$28.9b of debt at March 2021, down from US$36.0b a year prior. However, it also had US$10.0b in cash, and so its net debt is US$18.9b.

How Strong Is Procter & Gamble's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PG Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Procter & Gamble had liabilities of US$32.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$37.8b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.0b as well as receivables valued at US$4.86b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$55.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Procter & Gamble has a humongous market capitalization of US$337.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Procter & Gamble's net debt is only 0.90 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 37.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that Procter & Gamble grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Procter & Gamble's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Procter & Gamble generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Procter & Gamble's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Procter & Gamble's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Procter & Gamble , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

