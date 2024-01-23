News & Insights

Procter & Gamble misses quarterly sales estimates on slowing China sales

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble PG.N missed market expectations for second-quarter sales on Tuesday, signaling weak demand for its beauty and personal-care products in its major market China.

The company's quarterly net sales rose to $21.44 billion from $20.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $21.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

