Procter & Gamble Just Declared Its 70th Dividend Increase. Here's How Much $10,000 Invested Pays Annually.

Key Points

Procter & Gamble's dividend yields 2.9% at the current price.

It has raised its dividend under almost any circumstance.

The dividend payouts could be part of a passive-income-focused portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble ›

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) isn't just a great dividend stock. It's one of only six stocks that have raised its dividends consecutively for the past 70 years. That's an elite status that's a tier above the classic Dividend King stocks, a class of stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 years, and it implies rock-solid stability. It has managed to keep increasing the dividend under all kinds of conditions, including inflation, pandemics, and wars, without skipping a beat.

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Procter & Gamble's dividend is as reliable as they come. But how much money can you really get annually from your investment?

More than a Dividend King

Procter & Gamble's dividend isn't just reliable. It also has an attractive yield, currently 2.9% at the current price. The stock costs $147 per share as of this writing (July 12), and $10,000 will get you 68 shares. It pays $4.26 per share annually, so you'd receive $289.68 this year for your investment of $10,000.

That may not sound so magnificent, but it grows every year. And $10,000 wouldn't be enough to fund your retirement, but it could be a dependable source of passive income as part of a broader passive-income-dedicated portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Procter & Gamble right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.