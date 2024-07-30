Procter & Gamble Issues FY25 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) said it expects fiscal 2025 net earnings per share growth in the range of 10% to 12% from fiscal 2024 GAAP EPS of $6.02. P&G expects fiscal 2025 core net earnings per share growth in the range of five to seven percent from fiscal 2024 core EPS of $6.59. This outlook equates to a range of $6.91 to $7.05 per share, with a mid-point estimate of $6.98, or an increase of 6%. P&G said it expects adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% and expects to pay around $10 billion in dividends and to repurchase $6 to $7 billion of common shares in fiscal 2025.

Jon Moeller, CEO, said: "As we look forward to fiscal 2025, we expect to deliver strong organic sales growth, EPS growth and free cash flow productivity - each in-line with our long-term growth algorithm."

In December 2023, the company announced a limited market portfolio restructuring of its business operations, primarily in certain Enterprise Markets. On July 1, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of its business in Argentina. The company expects to record a non-cash charge of approximately $750 million for accumulated currency translation losses in the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Fourth quarter net income to company was $3.14 billion, down 7% from last year. Net earnings per share were $1.27, a decrease of seven percent from the prior year driven primarily by higher restructuring charges related to the substantial liquidation of operations in certain Enterprise Markets, including Nigeria. Core net earnings per share increased by two percent to $1.40. Currency-neutral core EPS were up six percent versus the prior year EPS. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $20.5 billion, unchanged from the prior year. Organic sales increased two percent. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, organic volume increased two percent. Analysts on average had estimated $20.74 billion in revenue.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are down 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.