News & Insights

US Markets
PG

Procter & Gamble India to invest $244 mln to set up manufacturing facility

June 29, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble India said it would invest 20 billion rupees ($243.79 million) to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat.

The company will manufacture digestive products that are part of parent P&G's global healthcare product portfolio at the facility, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said.

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat, and the investment is through an unlisted company and won't affect any listed public companies within the P&G group in India.

($1 = 82.0370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.