Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (NSE:PGHH) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 16,141.50

The average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (NSE:PGHH) has been revised to 16,141.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 15,351.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,200.50 to a high of 17,430.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from the latest reported closing price of 14,304.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGHH is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INCO - Columbia India Consumer ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGHH by 19.83% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

