Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (NSE:PGHH) Price Target Increased by 13.24% to 18,278.40

The average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (NSE:PGHH) has been revised to 18,278.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.24% from the prior estimate of 16,141.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17,109.40 to a high of 19,845.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from the latest reported closing price of 15,492.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGHH is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INCO - Columbia India Consumer ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGHH by 8.46% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.