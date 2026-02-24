Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (NSEI:PGHH) Price Target Decreased by 17.74% to 12,716.34

The average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (NSEI:PGHH) has been revised to ₹ 12,716.34 / share. This is a decrease of 17.74% from the prior estimate of ₹ 15,459.12 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 6,868.00 to a high of ₹ 16,556.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 11,503.55 / share.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Maintains 2.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.03%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGHH is 0.02%, an increase of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.80% to 51K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 29K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGHH by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGHH by 16.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 33.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGHH by 36.07% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

