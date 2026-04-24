Procter & Gamble Gave the Market What It Wanted: A Reason to Buy

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a high-quality, consumer staples and home-products company with a long track record of cash flow and capital returns. It is a quintessential buy-and-hold stock, perfect for income and dividend-compounding, but its stock price has struggled in 2026. Fears centered on tariff impact, foreign exchange hurdles, margins, and cash flow. These led to volatility and a significant March correction. The takeaway in late April, following the fiscal Q3 earnings release, is that fears were overblown, the market overreacted, and prices are near long-term lows, providing an opportunity for buyers.

Procter & Gamble Navigates Hurdles: Reinvigorates Market Interest

Procter & Gamble had a solid quarter, extending its growth trend on organic and acquisitional strength. The $21.24 billion in net revenue increased 7.3% year over year (YOY), outpacing the consensus by approximately 350 basis points (bps).

The company posted organic sales growth of 3%, driven by a 2% volume increase and a 1% price increase impact, with strength across all segments.

Beauty led, growing by 7%, and Grooming lagged, growing only 1%; however, consumer resilience shone through.

Earnings were another area of strength. The company experienced tariff-related and other headwinds, but partially offset them with price increases, efficiency gains, and a favorable foreign-exchange tailwind.

The net result was $4 billion in earnings, $4 billion in cash flow, and 82% cash flow productivity (free cash flow). The $3.28 billion in free cash flow was more than sufficient to cover the capital return, which included dividends and repurchases amounting to $3.2 billion.

Procter & Gamble’s capital return is significant for numerous reasons, including its reliability, size, and growth. The company is a Dividend King, having increased its distribution annually for 70 years, and it runs a sustainable mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in its distribution. Looking ahead, it continues to expect modest single-digit revenue growth and sufficient earnings to maintain the capital return and its financial health.

The earnings suggest the pace of dividend increases will continue, as will the share buybacks. Share buybacks are significant because Procter & Gamble aggressively reduces its share count, offsetting the impact of distribution increases and enabling the semi-robust distribution CAGR. As it stands, the diluted share count fell roughly 1.35% year over year in fiscal Q3, and the dividend yields nearly 3% with shares trading near the low end of their historical P/E range.

Analysts and Institutions Underpin Procter & Gamble Stock Price Rebound

Analysts played a role in PG stock’s 2026 price decline by issuing numerous price target reductions this year. However, the price reductions align with the late April consensus, which calls for a modest double-digit gain from the critical support level.

The likely outcome is that analyst trends begin to firm due to the better-than-expected report and guidance, strengthening the price floor.

The low end of their range is $142, very near the Q1 lows and critical support target; consensus puts the market above the cluster of moving averages and back into rally mode.

Institutions are possible buyers of PG’s price dip. The group owns more than 65% of the stock and has accumulated at a $2-to-$1 pace on a trailing 12-month basis.

Activity ramped in 2025 as price action declined, and it was a factor in January 2026, when price touched critical levels and rebounded by nearly 20%. The risk is that this group started selling in early Q2 and may not get on board with the rebound. With the AI trade back in full force and spilling over into a broader array of stocks, institutions may revert to their focus on tech and continue shedding PG shares.

Technical Setup: A Rebound With Resistance Overhead

The technical signals reflect volatility, unusual for a buy-and-hold stock of this nature, and a solid price floor. The critical support level has been in play for years, resulting in numerous rebounds. The setup in mid-Q2 is another rebound with the potential to increase the price by $15 to $20, but there is a risk. The risk is that resistance is evident at the 150-day exponential moving average (EMA), and may cap gains. The 150-day EMA reflects the activity of long-term buy-and-hold investors, including institutions, and that data already shows them selling. If the market can’t get above this level, a more robust rebound is unlikely to form until later in the year.

The long-term price outlook is favorable. With shares near the low-end of the historical P/E range, shares can rise as much as 50% on valuation trends alone. Add in the growth outlook, which assumes a modest pace, and PG stock falls to even deeper value levels, suggesting as much as 100% upside for those with the patience to buy and hold.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.