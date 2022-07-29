US Markets
Procter & Gamble forecasts annual profit below estimates as costs bite

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N forecast full-year earnings below analysts' estimates on Friday, as the consumer goods giant struggles with surging transportation and commodity costs.

The company's shares fell 4% in premarket trading.

Waves of the pandemic, worker shortages and clogged shipping ports have snarled global supply chains, while a jump in prices of commodities including pulp, resin and polypropylene has also pinched profits of consumer goods companies.

P&G, the maker of Tide detergent, forecast average fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $5.93, below analysts' estimates of $6.02, with the company blaming about $3.3 billion of headwinds from a stronger dollar and higher commodity and freight costs.

A stronger greenback typically eats into profits of companies such as P&G that have sprawling global operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars.

Still, the company said net sales rose 3% to $19.52 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimates of $19.41 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as it benefited from higher prices of its detergents and homecare products.

