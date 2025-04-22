PROCTER & GAMBLE Earnings Preview: Recent $PG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PROCTER & GAMBLE ($PG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,708,460,369 and earnings of $1.57 per share.

PROCTER & GAMBLE Insider Trading Activity

PROCTER & GAMBLE insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217 .

. MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029

BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,600 shares for an estimated $4,373,980 .

. R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,401 shares for an estimated $408,170.

PROCTER & GAMBLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,693 institutional investors add shares of PROCTER & GAMBLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PROCTER & GAMBLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PROCTER & GAMBLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

PROCTER & GAMBLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $174.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $167.0 on 11/22/2024

