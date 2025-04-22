PROCTER & GAMBLE Earnings Preview: Recent $PG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PROCTER & GAMBLE ($PG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,708,460,369 and earnings of $1.57 per share.
PROCTER & GAMBLE Insider Trading Activity
PROCTER & GAMBLE insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217.
- MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029
- BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,600 shares for an estimated $4,373,980.
- R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,401 shares for an estimated $408,170.
PROCTER & GAMBLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,693 institutional investors add shares of PROCTER & GAMBLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 12,751,276 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,137,751,421
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,428,898 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $742,504,749
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,300,953 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $721,054,770
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,928,244 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,570,106
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,014,470 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,375,895
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 2,973,757 shares (+1195.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,550,361
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,846,560 shares (+62.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $477,225,784
PROCTER & GAMBLE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/18, 11/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
PROCTER & GAMBLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
PROCTER & GAMBLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025
- Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $174.0 on 12/05/2024
- Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $167.0 on 11/22/2024
