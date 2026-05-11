Procter & Gamble Drops 9% in 3 Months: Buy the Dip or Sell the Stock?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG has witnessed a decline over the past three months, with its shares falling 9.2%. The stock underperformed the S&P 500 index, which gained 9.4% during the same period, but performed better than the Consumer Staples sector, which declined 11.6%. Meanwhile, the broader Consumer Products – Staples industry fell 6.7%.



Procter & Gamble’s recent stock weakness reflects investor concerns over moderating sales growth, persistent cost pressures and a cautious near-term earnings outlook. Although the company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, revenue growth remained modest, and management indicated that full-year earnings are likely to land toward the lower end of its guidance range.

PG's 3-Month Price Performance



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PG’s performance is notably weaker than that of its competitors, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD, which declined 7.5%, 8.9% and 6.5%, respectively, in the past three months.



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Closing at $146.42, PG stock stands almost 14.4% below its 52-week high of $170.99 attained on May 30, 2026. The company is trading below its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages of $146.8 and $148.4, respectively, signaling bearish sentiment in maintaining the recent performance levels.

PG Trades Below 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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What’s Behind PG’s Dismal Stock Run?

PG has faced a dismal stock run due to a combination of macroeconomic pressures, rising costs and investor concerns about future profitability. Although the company delivered solid third-quarter fiscal 2026 results with organic sales growth above 3% and broad-based category expansion, investors remain worried about mounting inflationary pressures and geopolitical disruptions. The conflict in the Middle East has sharply increased commodity-linked input costs, logistics expenses and supply chain disruptions, creating an estimated $1 billion after-tax headwind for the 2026.



Another major factor behind the weak stock performance is uncertainty regarding earnings growth and margins. Management acknowledged that while innovation-led growth remains strong, the company may not fully offset inflation through productivity improvements alone. PG expects earnings to land near the lower end of its guidance range of $6.83-$7.09 for fiscal 2026 as rising oil prices, transportation expenses and sourcing inefficiencies pressure margins. Investors are also cautious because the company continues to increase investments in marketing, innovation and consumer promotions despite the challenging cost environment, which could weigh on short-term profitability.



Consumer spending trends have also contributed to investor pessimism. Persistent inflation across food, healthcare and energy has weakened consumer purchasing power globally, especially in value-sensitive categories. Although PG emphasized that innovation and premium products like SK-II and Tide are driving growth, there are concerns that consumers may increasingly trade down to cheaper alternatives if inflation remains elevated. Competitive intensity in retail channels and the gradual return of promotional activity to pre-COVID levels have further added pressure on the company’s pricing power and market share outlook.



Finally, the market remains uncertain about PG’s ability to sustain long-term growth amid restructuring efforts and global volatility. Management itself admitted that fiscal 2027 visibility remains limited due to unpredictable macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical risks. As a result, despite strong brands and stable demand fundamentals, concerns over inflation, margins and execution risks have weighed heavily on PG’s recent stock performance.

PG Not Devoid of Tailwinds

Despite near-term pressures, PG is not devoid of tailwinds, as the company continues to demonstrate strong brand resilience and broad-based organic growth. In the latest quarter, all 10 product categories posted organic sales growth, while regions such as North America, Latin America and Greater China delivered solid performances. Premium brands like SK-II, Tide and Pampers continue to gain traction due to superior product innovation and strong consumer loyalty. Management also highlighted improving market share trends across several key categories, indicating that the company’s innovation-led strategy is beginning to gain momentum.



Another important tailwind is PG’s aggressive focus on productivity, automation and supply-chain modernization. The company’s “Supply Chain 3.0” initiative, which includes automation, AI-enabled analytics, digital manufacturing and warehouse operations, is helping improve operational efficiency and supply resilience. Management noted that these initiatives are enabling faster reformulation, diversified sourcing and improved inventory management during periods of geopolitical disruption. Over time, these technology-driven efficiencies could help offset inflationary pressures and support margin recovery.

PG’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has inched down 6 cents and 19 cents to $6.91 and $7.09, respectively, over the past 30 days.



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PG’s Premium Valuation

Despite the considerable decline in its share price, Procter & Gamble still trades at a significant premium to industry peers with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.73X. The current valuation is below its five-year high of 26.67X but ahead of the broader industry’s multiple of 17.87X.



At a forward 12-month P/E of 20.73X, Procter & Gamble is trading at a higher valuation than BJ's Wholesale Club, which has a multiple of 20.12X. However, PG is trading below peers such as Colgate-Palmolive and Church & Dwight, which have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 22.40X and 24.27X, respectively.



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How to Play PG Stock Now?

PG is facing mounting near-term pressures from rising commodity and logistics costs, geopolitical uncertainty, slowing consumer demand and persistent margin headwinds. Earnings estimate cuts and management’s cautious outlook have also weakened investor confidence, while the stock still trades at a premium valuation compared with the broader industry. Although PG continues to benefit from strong brands, innovation and productivity initiatives, these positives may take time to materially improve financial performance. Given the uncertain earnings outlook and limited upside potential in the near term, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock appears less favorable at current levels.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.