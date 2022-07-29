Markets
PG

Procter & Gamble Drops 5% As Reported And Projected Earnings Come In Below View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (PG) are falling more than 5% Friday morning after reporting fourth-quarter earnings below analysts' view. The company's full-year earnings outlook also comes in below consensus estimates.

Net earnings increased to $3.052 billion or $1.21 per share from $2.906 billion or $1.13 per share in the same quarte a year ago, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson- Reuters of $1.23 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $19.515 billion from $18.946 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $19.4 billion.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects EPS growth in the range of 0-4% versus fiscal 2022 EPS of $5.81. At the mid-point of the range, this comes to $5.93 per share. The consensus estimate stands at $6.12 per share.

The company also projects annual all-in sales growth of 0 to 2 percent and organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent. Analysts see sales growth of 2.2% for the year.

PG, currently at $140.65, has traded in the range of $129.50-$165.35 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular