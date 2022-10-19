Procter & Gamble cuts full-year sales forecast

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, blaming a hit from the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 sales to fall 1% to 3%, compared with its previous forecast of flat to 2% growth.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.