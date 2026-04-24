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The Procter & Gamble Company Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

April 24, 2026 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.932 billion, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $3.769 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Procter & Gamble Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $21.235 billion from $19.776 billion last year.

The Procter & Gamble Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.932 Bln. vs. $3.769 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $21.235 Bln vs. $19.776 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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