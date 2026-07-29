The Procter & Gamble Company Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.044 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $3.615 billion, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Procter & Gamble Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.440 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $21.203 billion from $20.889 billion last year.

The Procter & Gamble Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.044 Bln. vs. $3.615 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $21.203 Bln vs. $20.889 Bln last year.

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