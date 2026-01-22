The Procter & Gamble Company Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.319 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $4.630 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Procter & Gamble Company reported adjusted earnings of $4.565 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $22.208 billion from $21.882 billion last year.

The Procter & Gamble Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.319 Bln. vs. $4.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $22.208 Bln vs. $21.882 Bln last year.

