Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.791 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.48, the dividend yield is 2.22%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $142.48, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.87 and a 51.03% increase over the 52 week low of $94.34.
PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Unilever NV (UN). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.41%, compared to an industry average of .3%.
Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:
- SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
- iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
- First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)
- First Trust Value Line 100 Fund (FVL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of PG at 17.73%.
