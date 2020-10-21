Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.791 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.48, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $142.48, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.87 and a 51.03% increase over the 52 week low of $94.34.

PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Unilever NV (UN). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.41%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)

First Trust Value Line 100 Fund (FVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of PG at 17.73%.

