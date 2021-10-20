Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $140.66, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $140.66, representing a -4.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.23 and a 15.73% increase over the 52 week low of $121.54.

PG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.92%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 0.7% over the last 100 days. KXI has the highest percent weighting of PG at 8.82%.

