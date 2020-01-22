Dividends
PG

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.746 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $126.09, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $127 and a 41.55% increase over the 52 week low of $89.08.

PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Unilever NV (UN). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.46%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)
  • Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
  • Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 12.44% over the last 100 days. KXI has the highest percent weighting of PG at 8.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular