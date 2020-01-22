Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.746 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $126.09, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $127 and a 41.55% increase over the 52 week low of $89.08.

PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Unilever NV (UN). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.46%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 12.44% over the last 100 days. KXI has the highest percent weighting of PG at 8.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.