Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.791 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $133.6, representing a -9.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.92 and a 41.62% increase over the 52 week low of $94.34.

PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.23. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.4%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWPP with an increase of 13.49% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of PG at 16.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.