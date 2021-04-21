Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.99% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $137.75, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $137.75, representing a -6.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.92 and a 23.82% increase over the 52 week low of $111.25.

PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC (UL) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.43. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.73%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 12.85% over the last 100 days. KXI has the highest percent weighting of PG at 8.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.