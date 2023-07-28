Procter & Gamble Co. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.38 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $3.05 billion, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $20.55 billion from $19.52 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.38 Bln. vs. $3.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $20.55 Bln vs. $19.52 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.