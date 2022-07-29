Procter & Gamble Co. Q4 Income Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.05 billion, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $2.91 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $19.52 billion from $18.95 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.05 Bln. vs. $2.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q4): $19.52 Bln vs. $18.95 Bln last year.

