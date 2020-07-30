Procter & Gamble Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG):

-Earnings: $2.80 billion in Q4 vs. -$5.24 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.07 in Q4 vs. -$2.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 billion or $1.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.01 per share -Revenue: $17.70 billion in Q4 vs. $17.09 billion in the same period last year.

