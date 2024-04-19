Procter & Gamble Co. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.75 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $3.40 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $20.20 billion from $20.07 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.75 Bln. vs. $3.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $20.20 Bln vs. $20.07 Bln last year.

