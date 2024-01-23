Procter & Gamble Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.47 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $21.44 billion from $20.77 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.47 Bln. vs. $3.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.70 -Revenue (Q2): $21.44 Bln vs. $20.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.37 to $6.43

