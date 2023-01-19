Procter & Gamble Co. Q2 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $20.77 billion from $20.95 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.93 Bln. vs. $4.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $20.77 Bln vs. $20.95 Bln last year.

