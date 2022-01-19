Procter & Gamble Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $20.95 billion from $19.75 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.22 Bln. vs. $3.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q2): $20.95 Bln vs. $19.75 Bln last year.

