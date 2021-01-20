Procter & Gamble Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $4.28 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $19.75 billion from $18.24 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $4.28 Bln. vs. $3.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q2): $19.75 Bln vs. $18.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.