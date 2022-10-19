Procter & Gamble Co. Q1 Income Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.94 billion, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $4.11 billion, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $20.61 billion from $20.34 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.94 Bln. vs. $4.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.57 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $20.61 Bln vs. $20.34 Bln last year.

