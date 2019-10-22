Procter & Gamble Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.62 billion or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $16.69 billion from $17.79 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.62 Bln. vs. $2.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $16.69 Bln vs. $17.79 Bln last year.

