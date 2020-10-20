Procter & Gamble Co. Q1 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.28 billion, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $19.32 billion from $17.80 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $19.32 Bln vs. $17.80 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.