Procter & Gamble Co. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.52 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $3.94 billion, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $21.87 billion from $20.61 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.52 Bln. vs. $3.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $21.87 Bln vs. $20.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 6.25 - 6.43

