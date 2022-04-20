Procter & Gamble Co. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.36 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $3.27 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $19.38 billion from $18.11 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

