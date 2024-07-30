Procter & Gamble Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.137 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $3.384 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.46 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $20.53 billion from $20.55 billion last year.

Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.137 Bln. vs. $3.384 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.53 Bln vs. $20.55 Bln last year.

