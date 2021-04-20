Procter & Gamble beats quarterly sales estimates

April 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday as the consumer products giant rode a sustained wave of demand for soaps, detergents and other cleaning products.

The company said net sales rose 5% to $18.12 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $17.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

