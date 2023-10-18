Procter & Gamble Backs FY24 Earnings View Above Market; Adjusts Sales Growth Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods major Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), while announcing higher first-quarter results, on Wednesday maintained its fiscal 2024 earnings view, while trimmed the lower end of its all-in sales growth forecast range.

For the year, the company continues to expect net earnings per share growth in the range of 6 to 9 percent from last year's $5.90. This outlook equates to earnings of $6.25 to $6.43 per share.

The earnings view has been maintained despite an incremental $600 million after tax of foreign exchange headwinds since its initial fiscal 2024 guidance in late July.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.07 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, P&G now expects fiscal 2024 all-in sales growth to be in the range of 2 to 4 percent versus the prior year, while previous outlook was all-in sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent.

The company continues to expect organic sales growth in the range of 4 to 5 percent.

In its first quarter, earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.52 billion, or $1.83 per share, up from last year's $3.94 billion, or $1.57 per share. Analysts expected the company to earn $1.63 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1 percent to $21.87 billion from $20.61 billion last year. Organic sales increased 7 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, PG shares were trading at $48.40, up 1.5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.