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Procter & Gamble Backs Annual Outlook, But Cautious On Cost Headwinds; Stock Up 3% In Pre-Market

April 24, 2026 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), a major consumer goods company, on Friday reaffirmed annual guidance.

For fiscal 2026, Procter & Gamble still expects net earnings per share to increase 1% to 6% from last year's $6.51 per share. The company continues to anticipate core earnings per share growth to be in the range of in-line to up four percent against $6.83 per share in the prior year. This outlook equates to a range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share.

The company noted that the costs related to tariffs, commodities, interest, and others are expected to collectively equate to a headwind of $0.25 per share for fiscal 2026. Given these factors, Procter & Gamble now expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share results to be toward the lower-end of the guidance range.

Procter & Gamble has reaffirmed its annual sales growth guidance range of 1% to 5%. The net impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures is expected to be a tailwind of around one percentage point to all-in sales growth.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported sales of $84.3 billion.

PG was up by 3.07% at $150.20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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