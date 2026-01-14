ProCredit Holding (PRRCF) Price Target Increased by 97.00% to 23.19

The average one-year price target for ProCredit Holding (OTCPK:PRRCF) has been revised to $23.19 / share. This is an increase of 97.00% from the prior estimate of $11.77 dated May 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.60 to a high of $27.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 149.61% from the latest reported closing price of $9.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProCredit Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRRCF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 46K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRRCF by 66.27% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRRCF by 27.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRRCF by 5.51% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 51.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRRCF by 59.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

