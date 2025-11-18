Markets

ProCredit Announces Departure Of Gian Marco Felice From Management Board

November 18, 2025 — 08:24 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG and Gian Marco Felice have agreed that Dr Felice's Management Board contract will conclude as of 31 December 2025.

Dr Felice currently serves as a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG, where he is responsible for Group and Holding IT. In addition, he holds positions as chairperson or member of the supervisory boards of several affiliated companies. His departure from the Management Board will take place by mutual agreement at the end of 2025.

Dr Felice has contributed more than five years of service on the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG and has dedicated 23 years to the ProCredit group overall.

