Procore Technologies vs. Sprout Social: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Procore Technologies offers a unified construction management platform used on millions of projects globally.

Sprout Social provides an AI-powered suite for social media intelligence and brand engagement.

Which specialized software player is the smarter addition for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Procore Technologies ›

Will digitizing the construction site or social media management provide better opportunities? Choosing between Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) requires understanding their distinct market niches.

Procore focuses on unifying the complex construction lifecycle through its cloud platform, while Sprout Social streamlines social media engagement and intelligence for brands. Both companies are navigating a shifting landscape where investors are increasingly prioritizing sustainable growth and profitability over raw expansion.

The case for Procore Technologies

Procore provides a unified software platform that helps owners, contractors, and subcontractors manage everything from project design to completion. By centralizing data and communication, the company aims to reduce waste and improve safety among tech stocks serving industrial sectors. While specific major customers are not disclosed, the platform serves a diverseglobal marketof nearly 18,000 organic customers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.3 billion, representing growth of approximately 14.8% compared to the prior year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $100.8 million, though its net margin improved to negative 7.6% from negative 9.2% in FY 2024. This trend shows the business is narrowing its losses as it scales its operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, with a lower number suggesting the company relies less on borrowed money. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, is close to 1.3x. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $215.1 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 79.8% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers an AI-powered platform that centralizes social media publishing, analytics, and customer engagement for businesses. Its software helps brands understand social data and manage their online presence across multiple networks like LinkedIn and TikTok. The company serves roughly 30,000 customers, though it does not disclose specific major individual clients in its filings.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $457.5 million, which is an increase of nearly 12.7% year-over-year. It reported a net loss of close to $43.3 million for the same period. While still unprofitable, its net margin improved to negative 9.5% compared to negative 15.3% in the previous fiscal year.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.3x. This metric compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity to help investors understand how the business is funded. Its current ratio is approximately 0.9x, indicating the company has slightly fewer short-term assets than short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly $46 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 181.3% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Procore Technologies faces significant risks from the cyclical nature of the construction industry, which can be slowed by high interest rates or rising material costs. The company is also involved in litigation, including a 2024 trade secret misappropriation lawsuit from Oracle. Furthermore, new regulations like the EU AI Act could impose heavy fines if the company fails to comply with strict artificial intelligence standards. Reliance on Amazon for infrastructure also creates operational risk if service disruptions occur.

Sprout Social is highly dependent on access to third-party social media platforms, and losing access to data from companies like Meta Platforms or X could harm its service. It also faces legal risks, including a 2024 securities class action lawsuit filed against its executives. Like many software firms, it relies on Amazon for cloud infrastructure, meaning any service outages could prevent customers from using the platform. Regulatory compliance with international data laws remains a constant cost and liability risk.

Valuation comparison

Sprout Social appears significantly cheaper than Procore Technologies when looking at its P/S ratio and Forward P/E, which compare price to revenue and future earnings estimates respectively.

Metric Procore Technologies Sprout Social Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 27.2x 7.5x 32.2x P/S ratio 5.2x 0.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Procore. These two companies serve completely different markets, but as standalone investments in 2026, the comparison isn't particularly close.

Procore dominates a massive, underpenetrated market. Construction is one of the least digitized industries in the world, and Procore is the clear platform of choice for managing it. The company is growing steadily, raising its outlook, generating meaningful free cash flow, and leaning into AI in a way that could meaningfully expand what the platform does for customers. That's an enticing long-term setup.

Sprout Social is doing fine, with revenue growing, profitability improving, and the company moving upmarket toward larger enterprise customers. But the social media management space is crowded and competitive, and the stock has really underperformed. Growth has leveled out, and while management has a credible path toward better margins, the urgency of the opportunity feels more limited.

Procore is playing in a bigger, less competitive sandbox, and it's executing well. For a long-term investor, that's the more exciting place to be.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Procore Technologies and Sprout Social. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.