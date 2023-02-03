Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Procore Technologies (PCOR) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is currently benefiting from the company’s diversified portfolio of growing customers. PCOR continues to expand relationships with its customers.

This construction management software is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $190.26 million, up 30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Procore Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PCOR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Procore Technologies is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. TTEC Holdings (TTEC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $53.50. TTEC has returned 19% in the past month.

TTEC's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.8% over the past month to $0.74. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -31.5%. TTEC currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

