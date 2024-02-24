Procore Technologies (PCOR) Price Target Increased by 18.44% to 87.87

The average one-year price target for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has been revised to 87.87 / share. This is an increase of 18.44% from the prior estimate of 74.19 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.06% from the latest reported closing price of 73.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 133,875K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 33,806K shares representing 23.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,409K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 60.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,065K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,613K shares, representing a decrease of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 17.01% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 8,316K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,766K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,376K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 3,718K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Procore Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.