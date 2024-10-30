Procore sees Q4 revenue $296M-$298M, consensus $301.0M

Sees Q4 operating margin 3%-4%.
Read More on PCOR:
- Procore price target raised to $65 from $60 at Jefferies
- Procore price target raised to $70 from $65 at TD Cowen
- Procore price target raised to $64 from $54 at Barclays
- Procore initiated with an Outperform at Baird
