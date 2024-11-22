Procore price target raised to $90 from $70 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $90 from $70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the analyst day. Procore’s commitment to building a durable model that can consistently compound free cash flow per share over multiple years was punctuated by the 40%-plus free cash flow margin reference, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While Piper views this as aspirational, the firm says it does reinforce the compelling opportunity that lies ahead for Procore investors with a multi-year time horizon. The firm advises growth investors to opportunistically add to positions over the next 6-9 months.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PCOR:
- Procore price target raised to $83 from $67 at Canaccord
- Procore price target raised to $87 from $73 at Baird
- Procore price target raised to $80 from $70 at Jefferies
- Procore price target raised to $85 from $68 at KeyBanc
- Procore price target raised to $78 from $66 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.