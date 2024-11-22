Procore price target raised to $87 from $73 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $87 from $73 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its investor day highlighted messaging that was firm on growth driving efficiency and FCF/share improvement, but outlining of 25% to 40%+ FCF margin trajectory above expectations and getting its new GTM model right to drive accelerated top-line growth.

