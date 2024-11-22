Procore price target raised to $85 from $75 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $85 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. The company flagged a mid-term target of 25% free cash flow margin and 40% longer-term, which prompted a 13% increase to the price target the analyst tells investors in a research note.

