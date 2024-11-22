Procore price target raised to $85 from $70 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Nick Altmann raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $85 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s investor day has helped the firm get more comfortable with the company’s new go-to-market strategy helping drive medium-term growth durability and improving expansion motions, the analyst tells investors.
