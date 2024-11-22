News & Insights

Stocks

Procore price target raised to $85 from $68 at KeyBanc

November 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $85 from $68 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. KeyBanc came away from Procore’s Investor Day and user conference incrementally more positive, telling investors in a research note that potential pricing and packaging changes, uplift seen from its “swarming” motion, and upbeat morale give the firm confidence that disruption could be more limited than feared. The firm was also encouraged by its medium- and long-term free cash flow margin targets of 25%+ and 40%+, respectively.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.